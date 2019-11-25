From Vienna to Gosport - Bognor athletes are on the run

Seven different events kept members of Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners occupied.

The Gosport Half Marathon were marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and Tone Zone’s Christo Oosthuizen notched an impressive time of 1.18, making him first in his age category.

Paul Jarvis finished in 1.33, James Savage in 2:06. Paul Stevenson, Stuart Thomson and Gary Gaskin all finished in quick succession in times of 2:12, 2:13 and 2:14.

Seven club runners were in Southampton for the MoRunner 10k, raising money and awareness for Men’s Health. Rebecca Holden and Juliette Garrett were first home for the club crossing the line together in 1:05.

Tina Ede recorded a PB of 1:07 with Alan Brown just behind in 1:09, also another personal best. Julie Ede crossed the line a couple of seconds after Brown, also in 1:09. Karen Butcher and club friend Wendy Morris finished together in 1:14.

In Vienna, Karen Vilday and Gary Pidgeon were running the half marathon. Pidgeon surprised Vilday with a birthday trip away and an entry to the race.

The pair finished the race in a time of 1:56:49.

Sarah Spurr was also flying the flag abroad. Spurr was in the Queenstown Half Marathon in New Zealand and finished in 2.33.

Nic Baglee ran the Adnams 10k in Southwold finishing in 1.43. Leigh Paige did the Chessington 10k course in 1.05. Zoe Hemes was storming around Brighton at the 10k and finished in 59.12.

