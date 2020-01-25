Friars learn plenty at university - Canons shoot down Starlings

There's news of Chichester Friars and Chichester Canons in our first local hockey round-up after the mid-season break. Reports below - and get involved in the coverage by sending your hockey news and pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

Southampton University III 3 Chichester Friars 2

Hampshire Area Div 4

The Friars started by creating multiple chances in the first 15 minutes, going close on several occasions and drawing some good saves from the Uni keeper.

The deadlock was broken on 18 minutes when Kit Steely tucked the ball away with a smart finish after a sweeping move. The Friars continued to make chances, but could not convert and began to give the ball away too easily.

The uni won a number of short corners and on 28 minutes, they levelled from one.

The uni team started the second half by putting the Friars under pressure from the push back. Ten minutes into the second half they took the lead – a short corner broke down, but the Friars were unable to clear the ball when it rebounded off Rob Torrance’s pads.

Another short corner resulted in the third goal for the uni on 50 minutes. The Friars dug in and began to put moves together and were rewarded on 60 minutes with a well worked move at a short corner with Bryan Locke firing home after several passes.

The Friars controlled the lastten minutes but were again unable to find the equaliser despite a number of chances.

The team showed great fighting spirit to get back into the match and were unfortunate not to get at least a point. They ate still third in the league.

Friars: Rob Torrance, Andy Osborne, Trevor Andrews, Martin Hughes, Steve Mercer, Dave Walters, Tracy Boyce, Adrian Strange, Jack Strange, Simon Taylor, Kit Steely, Andrew McCartain.

Chichester Canons 10 Brighton & Hove Starlings 0

The Starlings visited Chichester in the Sussex Hockey Girls’ Development League.

Canons started with aplomb, led by dynamic captain Lucy Campbell but they could not find the net in the first 25 minutes. There were scary moments when Brighton broke through but Lucy Thompson, ably supported by Lucy Owen. Tegan Woods and Ella Jackson, ensured no goals were conceded.

Molly McKnight opened the scoring for the Canons and soon slotted in a second. Just before half-time, McKnight again struck the ball well to beat the keeper, completing her first ever hat-trick.

In the second half Canons were richly rewarded with a goal by Amelie Hanaran. The girls’ confidence grew and this resulted in an avalanche of goals from short corners and open play.

There were two for Emma Allen, two for Chelsea Webster and one each for Maddie Allfrey and Phoebe Overton-Smith, her first league goal.

Jade Collins in goal, despite not having much to do, was always alert. This was a very accomplished performance which has been coming over the season as the team learn to play together in a competitive environment.

Player of the match was Jessica Overton-Smith.