Former Sussex batsman Machan stars as Brighton and Hove destroy Eastbourne - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up

Former Sussex batsman Matt Machan was the star of the show as Brighton and Hove hammered Eastbourne by an incredible 291 runs.

Machan hit 138 not out from 88 balls as Brighton reached 313-4 from 43 overs. Sussex’s Phil Salt added 51.

In reply, Eastbourne collapsed to 22 all out with Machan taking 5-12 and Matthew Wood 5-6.

Three Bridges won their first match in the Premier since promotion. They bowled Cuckfield out for 126 before chasing a revised target of 102 down for the loss of three wickets. David Winn hit 72 not out.

Middleton made it two wins out of two by beating East Grinstead by six wickets. EG made 174 all out with Tom Haynes hitting 50. In reply Mahesh Rawat hit 79 not out.

Preston Nomads continued their winning start, beating Horsham by six wickets. Horsham finished on 153-9 from 43 overs with Navin Patel taking 4-33.

Usman Khan (45 from 26 balls) and Jake Hutson (43 not out from 20 balls) helped Nomads reach the target in quick time.

Champions Roffey (166-2) cruised to an eight-wicket win against Mayfield (162-8). Theo Rovers hit 74 for Roffey.

In Division 2, Prasansana Jayamanne hit 100 for Ifield as they amassed 254-5 against Goring-by-Sea (204 all out). Sam Dorrington chipped in with an unbeaten 53.

Bognor beat (129-3) beat Burgess Hill (165 all out) in a rain affected game. Joe Ashmore took 4-46 while Ryan Maskell hit 60.

Billingshurst (174 all out) made it two wins out of two by beating Hastings (140) by 34 runs. Ben Mortimer (4-35) and Ben Williams (4-22) starred for Hurst while Greg Devlin hit 56 for Hastings.

St James’ Montefiore (197-4) enjoyed a comprehensive win over Haywards Heath (68 all out). Harry Rollings (91) and Jordan Shaw (79 not out) starred with the bat before Shaw (4-24) and Michael Murray (4-12) shone with the ball.

Lindfield and Chichester Priory’s game was called off after just 1.2 overs.

Division 3 West: Ansty 223-6 beat Roffey 2nd XI 70 all out; Findon 139 all out lost to Steyning 141-8; Pagham 197-1 beat Stirlands 193-6; West Chiltington & Thakeham 173-6 (37.2) beat Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching 172-9; Worthing 220 all out beat Broadwater 204-9.

Highlights: Jake Wilson 5-18 for Ansty; Jack Stannard 83 not out and Nick Smith 78 not out for Pagham; Finley Allen 85 for Worthing; Gareth Challen 82 for Broadwater.

Division 3 East to follow....