Former champions team up for more Bognor darts glory

The conclusion of the Bognor Friday Night Benevolent Darts League - formerly Bognor Regis and Chichester Old Folks Darts League, founded in 1957 – was a blind trebles knockout followed by the trophy presentation at the Newtown Social Club.

Some 84 players took part in the knockout, one of the best turnouts on record.

Thirteen former champions took part and two were put together to partner Daniel Robinson (Chi Snooker Club). They were the Benevolent Cup knockout winner Gary Blackwood (Legends) and the PDC Riley’s UK Open qualifier Rob Collins (Friary ‘Z’).

The first and third rounds brought 180s from Jamie Middleton (Aldwick Legion), and Richard Ragless (Friary ‘Z’).

In the first semi-final Blackwood, Collins and Robinson took on Adam Hall (Aldingbourne Mavericks), Wayne Green (Pagham CC A) and Debbie Ling (Railway Sleepers). Hall hit a 140 in the first leg, helping them get the lead, but Blackwood, Collins and Robinson forged ahead to win the match 2-1.

In the second semi-final Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker Club), Dave Owens (Friary ‘Z’) and Mary-Jane Todd (BRSA Ravens) against Billy Collins (Friary ‘Z’), Dave Coupland (Royal Oak) & Dan Lewis (Railway Sleepers). Robinson, Owens and Todd had all won knockouts this season and it showed as they won their semi-final 2-0.

In the final Blackwood win the bullseye and started with a ton. Collins followed that with 140, already giving them a massive lead. On only Blackwood’s third throw they were on their double, and he hit it on his third dart for a 21-dart leg.

Leg two brought a ton from Todd, but Collins replied with 140. Owens hit 82, but his next throw was 171, leaving 34. Robinson could only hit 78 to leave 108, but both Hall and Todd missed the double.

That's blinding from Prior and Bennison

That gave Collins a shot at 52, using only two darts to finish it off, winning the game 2-0 and making him, Blackwood & Daniel Robinson the blind trebles champions, taking home £180 between them.

Another great selection of raffle prizes were won, as were a lovely selection of trophies supplied by Aford Awards (the owners of C&M Trophies of Littlehampton) for the presentation.

Final league positions: Div 1 - Overall winners - Friary ‘Z’; Overall Joint runners-up - Pagham CC ‘A’; Overall Joint runners-up - Hunston Hares; Singles winners - Friary ‘Z’; Singles runners-up - Pagham CC ‘A’; Pairs winners - Friary ‘Z’; Pairs runners-up - Hunston Hares. Div 2 - Overall winners - Aldwick Legion; Overall runners-up - Claremont; Singles winners - Aldwick Legion; Singles runners-up - Claremont; Pairs winners - Aldwick Legion; Pairs runners-up - Aldingbourne Mavericks. Div 3 - Overall winners - Royal Oak; Overall runners-up - Chi Snooker Club; Singles winners - Royal Oak; Singles runners-up - Chi Snooker Club; Pairs winners - Royal Oak; Pairs runners-up - Chi Snooker Club.