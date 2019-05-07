Former British Lions player Brian Moore and England international Amy Wilson-Hardy show support for Worthing 10s festival

Former British Lions player Brian Moore (right) was an interested spectator at the Worthing 10s festival
Rugby stars showed their support for Worthing girls 10s festival.

Former Raiders player and England international Amy Wilson-Hardy was an interested spectator during the competition.

The 27-year-old has gone on to enjoy a great career after spending her early days at Roundstone Lane.

Wilson-Hardy has been a World Cup runner-up with England and competes internationally as a sevens player. But she was not the only star name to show their support at the event.

Former England and British Lions Brian Moore was in attendance to take a look at the latest young female talent looking to make a name in the sport.

In total, 20 clubs from across the country took part in the two-day festival.

Worthing girls under-13s

Worthing came close in differing age group competitions, but failed to take a title in any.

The under-15s were unable to defend the crown they collected last year.

Having come second in their group on the opening day, they were knocked out.

It was a similar story for the under-13s, who came agonisingly close to winning a trophy. Yet they finished runners-up in the plate final.

That’s after combining with girls from Horsham to make up a team to compete.

The club’s under-18s managed to win their group before falling in the knockout rounds.