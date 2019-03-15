Fontwell's St Patrick's meeting is ON after scare over gusts

An inspection on Saturday morning ended with this afternoon's St Patrick's Raceday being declared ON - after a scare over high winds.

Racing and a variety of Irish-themed entertainment will bring down the curtain on a week then the eyes of the world have been on jump racing with the Cheltenham Festival.

Will the sun shine at Fontwell for the St Patrick's raceday? Picture by Clive Bennett

A statement issued by Fontwell officials on Saturday morning said: "Following an early inspection RACING GOES AHEAD. We will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day. Tickets available on the gate from 11.30am."

Fontwell staff say it will be the best place to spend St Patrick's Day weekend.

You can enjoy live music and horse racing, plus Six Nations rugby aired live all day - and a phenomenal atmosphere filled with plenty of Irish cheer! Racegoers can sink a Guinness and enjoy the craic - and even enjoy the first drink on Fontwell.

On the track there are seven races, with the first off at 1.40pm and the last at 5.10. There are 42 runners across the card.

Our tips: 140 Love Lane, 215 Sky Full of Stars, 250 Shapiro, 325 Vive Le Roi, 400 Hepburn, 435 Cilaos Glace, 510 Hier Encore.