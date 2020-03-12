Fontwell Park’s much loved St Patrick’s Raceday returns this weekend, with racegoers hoping that the luck of the Irish will be on their side

Fontwell Park Racecourse is looking to get the St Patrick’s Day festivities started early as it hosts one of its most popular events - St Patrick’s Raceday on Saturday 14 March.

With Cheltenham drawing to a close, Fontwell Park are continuing the racing and getting into the Irish spirit with a social event not be missed. The course will see seven races take place, with racegoers encouraged to wear green and enjoy the variety of entertainment on offer.

Paul Ellison, Executive Director is looking forward to the festivities. He said: “We are very excited about our St Patrick’s Raceday on Saturday. We will have some top racing for fans wanting to see all the action and for those who purchase an advance ticket and get here within the hour of gates opening, we’re offering a free pint of Guinness to get the festivities going. We have some excellent entertainment for the day including live music from a brilliant Irish group, Absolute Band, to really get everyone in the St Patrick’s Day spirit.

“St Patrick’s Raceday is a real favourite of mine and is perfect for the whole family, with u18s able to come for free.

“We have some brilliant packages available to really make the most of your day and one of our most popular is our St Patrick’s Complete Raceday package. This includes entry to the premier enclosure, a Guinness Hat, traditional Irish stew and dumplings, pint of Guinness and more for only £34pp. It’s a fantastic option for a great day out and people love to make the most of this event day.”

Steve Walker, lead singer from Absolute Band who will be playing at Fontwell Park added: “We are thrilled to be coming down and adding some shenanigans to the day at Fontwell Park’s St Patrick’s Raceday. Getting everyone in the party mood is what we are all about. We are super excited for a fantastic day at the races with the rugby matches too - we think it will be a cracking day.”

The racing action starts at 13.40 and gates open at 11.30.

Tickets start at £20, when booked in advance before Saturday, and are available at www.fontwellpark.co.uk For those looking to enjoy the day in style, restaurant packages are still available and start at £79pp.

Keep up-to-date with all that’s happening at the racecourse on Facebook and Twitter.