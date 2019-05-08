Findon aim to build on win over Broadwater

Findon have been challenged to continue their perfect start to the Sussex League Division 3 West campaign.

Bradley Bridson is hopeful his side can back up the five-wicket opening-day victory at Broadwater when they host Steyning on Saturday.

Findon celebrate a wicket in the win over Broadwater. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Findon collected the maximum 30 points on offer to start the season, with a professional performance at their neighbours.

Liam Freeman and Alex Copeland both collected four wickets as Broadwater were all out for 148.

Curtis Howell then hit an unbeaten half-century (55) to take Findon to a comfortable five-wicket win.

Although pleased with a ‘solid performance’, captain Bridson is eager for improvements to be made moving forward.

He said: “It was nice to start the season with 30 points.

“Liam (Freeman) and Curt (Howell) got the early breakthroughs, getting rid of their main batters at the top.

“Alex bowled very nicely in the middle, building pressure and picking up wickets at regular intervals.

“We took all our chances and fielded very well.

“Although we gifted them 20/30 runs with a lot of wides and extras.

“We rode our luck with the bat, but looked in control throughout.

“Curt batted nicely and was the glue allowing myself and others to play around him.

“All in all it was a solid performance, there is room for improvement, but hopefully we can build on it this weekend against a strong Steyning side.”

Gareth Challen hit a half-century (52) for Broadwater but it was a struggle for the other batsman.

Findon soon restricted the home side to 17-3, but Challen and Joel Lewis (21) got them back on track.

The pair put on 54 for the fourth-wicket before Freeman broke the partnership.

Challen would remain and go onto reach his half-century.

But he was running out of partners before becoming the eighth wicket to fall with the score on 138.

Freeman then took the last wicket as Broadwater were dismissed for 148.

Opener Matthew Glover fell cheaply (nine) in Findon’s reply.

But skipper Brad Bridson (40) and Howell put their side on the way to victory.

Felix Jordan (13) and Freeman (17*) provided support for Howell, who remained at the other end.

And Findon breezed to 149-5 off 30.2 overs.

Findon make the trip to another unbeaten side, Steyning on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Broadwater make the short trip to Worthing on the same day.