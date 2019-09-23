Ferring Cricket Club opens new non-turf pitch

Ferring Cricket Club officially opened its newly laid non-turf pitch last Thursday at their ground at Little Twitten, off Sea Lane.

There to cut the ribbon in his capacity as Hon. Secretary of the Spen Cama Cricket Foundation was David Bowden, former President of Sussex County Cricket Club and a past Chairman of the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

Since starting it in 2012 the club have established a thriving Colts section for boys and girls, and this facility will further improve their coaching and playing capacity.

This season, for the first time, Colts' teams were entered into U10 and U14 West Area Junior leagues with the U14's winning their league. There are plans to

expand the age groups further next season.

The Club secured principal funding for the project from two main sources, the Spen Cama Cricket Foundation and The Edith Murphy Foundation, with generous additional support from West Sussex County Council's Community Initiative Fund.

Spen Cama was a Sussex cricketer who loved the game and was a founding member and life-time benefactor of Preston Nomads Cricket Club. His generous legacy to Sussex Cricket is enabling junior cricket to thrive throughout the county.

The Edith Murphy Foundation was set up in memory of her late husband, a Leicestershire businessman, and supports a wide range of community projects.