Famous Sussex cricketing family's legacy continues

The Lenham family’s successes keep rolling in as young brothers Scott and Archie played in the same Eastbourne CC 1st XI for the first time last weekend in the presence of their exceptional cricketing relatives.

Scott, 17, and Archie, 14, helped Eastbourne to a resounding victory over Horsham on Saturday, with both playing starring roles, much to the delight of chairman Ian Fletcher-Price, who called the day a ‘massive moment’ for both the club and the family.

Archie became the youngest player ever to play for Eastbourne’s first team, and chairman Fletcher-Price admitted he would be ‘stunned’ if anyone younger than him had ever played in the Premier League before.

The chairman said: “I don’t know for sure but I would guess he is probably the youngest ever player to play in the Premier League. I can’t believe anyone would have played who is younger. I don’t know how you verify that but I’d be stunned if there was anybody younger than Archie that’s ever played.”

Against Horsham CC on Saturday, Archie, making his debut, took 3-35 off 12.5 overs while Scott hit an unbeaten 63 to help Eastbourne cruise to a nine-wicket victory, all under the watchful eye of their cricketing family, with both grandfathers present at the game.

Scott and Archie, both on Sussex’s books, are sons of former Sussex professional Neil Lenham, who is the son of Les Lenham, a man Fletcher-Price hailed as ‘a cricketing legend’.

On the other side of the family, the two youngsters are also grandsons of Peter Pyemont, the founding patron and former Headmaster of the renowned Bede’s School, so there are plenty of role models for the brothers to look up to.

Chairman Fletcher-Price, also CEO of global company Posturite, lauded the moment as ‘hugely special’ as all the family came down to watch a moment in Eastbourne’s history.

He said: “It’s hugely special to have them. They are a Sussex legend family the Lenhams. Les, until recently, still did coaching for the pros, so he is Sussex coaching full stop.

“Neil then followed in those footsteps and picked up a commercial career teaching cricket, so it just runs in the family. Cricket is coarsing through their veins.”

He continued: “I had to be there on Saturday, I’m not often there, but I had to be there and I thought that is a picture of merit.”

The chairman finished by hailing the two brothers’ ability and revealed he is ‘very optimistic’ that the boys can go far in the game.

He said: “They’re terrific talents. I think Scott’s got three centuries for Sussex at representative level this year so far, and Archie is showing even more promise, so I’m very optimistic.”