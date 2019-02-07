Equine flu outbreak: Fontwell Park bosses monitor cancellation of racing

Fontwell Park bosses are keeping a close eye on the nationwide cancellation of racing that has been prompted by an outbreak of equine flu.

All racing in Britain has been cancelled today (Thursday) after the BHA confirmed three cases of equine influenza in horses who had been vaccinated.

The Racing Post reported that the three horses had all been vaccinated and were from an active racing yard. A decision on whether racing takes place on Friday and Saturday is not expected until this evening.

British horses have been barred from being entered in races in Ireland.

Equine influenza is highly contagious and can be transmitted through the air and by humans.

Fontwell Park is due to stage racing next Thursday - February 14. The racecourse is run by ARC, who said in a statement: “Following today’s announcement, we will be working with BHA and Animal Health Trust to make sure that our racecourses take every measure to maintain high levels of biosecurity.

"With regards upcoming fixtures, we await to hear further news from BHA, but will update customers as soon as we can.”

Goodwood's season does not begin until May.