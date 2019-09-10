England legend hits 50 not out in successful charity game at Horsham

England fast bowling legend Darren Gough scored an unbeaten half-century for the St Lucia Tourism Minister's XI in a charity game at Horsham on Sunday.

The St Lucia Tourism Authority hosted its ninth annual showcase and starting with the charity cricket match at Cricketfield Road.

The St Lucia Tourism Minister's XI (in orange) and the British Buccanners at Horsham on Sunday. All pictures courtesy of the St Lucia Tourism Authority

The St Lucia Tourism Authority organised the event, called ‘Bat for a Cause’ to raise much needed funds for the St Lucia Diabetes Project UK and the hurricane relief efforts in The Bahamas.

The Minister for Tourism, Information, Broadcasting, Culture and the Creative Industries, Dominic Fedee was the official host of the inaugural charity cricket match. The Minister’s XI included none other than the Prime Minister of St Lucia, Allen Chastanet and former England, Yorshire and Essex superstar Gough.

His team took on their opponents for the day, the British Buccaneers, consisting of hotel partners, travel media and tour operators. Each team played one innings of 20 overs each. The British Buccaneers batted first and at lunch were 139 all out.

After lunch, the Prime Minister and the Minister for Tourism opened the batting. The PM was caught out for ten which led the way for Gough to rack up a big score. He quickly achieved an unbeaten 50. The Minister’s XI went on to secure a convincing victory.

The Prime Minister of St Lucia, Allen Chastanet, has a bat

The event raised £5,000 for the Diabetes charity which will go towards providing medicines along with training for staff and support and education for sufferers. Diabetes is a prevalent disease in the region, particularly in St Lucia. A further £3,000 was raised for the hurricane relief efforts in The Bahamas.

The aim of the UK Showcase is to update UK industry partners on St Lucia tourism developments and to hear from key operators, airlines and agents on what they need to market the destination to its optimum.

To donate to the St Lucia Diabetes Proejct UK please visit https://www.justgiving.com/stlucia-diabetesproject.

