England call-up 'such an honour' for netball star Miller

Burgess Hill resident and Seaford College teacher Nat Miller is going to ‘cherish every moment’ after she was selected to represent England in the netball indoor world championship in South Africa in August.

This will be Miller’s second tour and the team she went with last time were crowned world champions after they won gold.

Nat Miller in action

Miller said: “My first experience was fantastic and to have this opportunity again is such an honour.

“If anything I am more prepared and excited as I know that you have to cherish every moment wearing a England dress.”

Miller has fond memories of winning gold the first time round and says the side will be looking to defend their title.

She said: “It was the best experience of my life, winning a gold medal for my country is an achievement I will never forget.

“It would be awesome to repeat the same experience again, we have a title that we are defending.”

The 28-year-old is grateful for Seaford College and her family for their backing. She said: “Seaford College are very supportive of my journey. I am lucky to have a fantastic gym and performance room at the school which I use to train.

“I enjoy being away from home and find it easier to focus on the job in hand. I am really lucky this time round, as my parents will be coming to South Africa.”

She added: “The preparation is much the same as for the previous World Cup, although this time round, training is mostly taking place in Birmingham where we train extensively most weekends.”

And what happens after the tournament in August? Miller said: “After a well-earned rest it will be back to the nets with the rest of the ladies and continuing to promote the sport.”

Miller is very active outside of netball and said: “My favourite hobby is spending time with my family and going on long walks. You can never be unhappy after fresh air!”