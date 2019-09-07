England bowling legend to play in charity match at Horsham

Fast bowling legend Darren Gough will take part in a charity game at Horsham Cricket Club tomorrow (Sunday).

The former England, Yorkshire and Essex superstar will play for the St Lucia Tourism Minister's XI against a UK Tour Operators & Hotels XI.

Gough, who is England's ninth-most-successful wicket-taker, is a regular visitor to the Caribbean island through his work with Talksport and has kindly agreed to take part in Sunday's charity event.

The match is the brainchild of St Lucia's Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee and is in aid of UK-based charity The St Lucia Diabetes Project UK.

The game at Cricketfield Road will commence at 11.30am.

To donate to The St Lucia Diabetes Project UK please visit https://www.justgiving.com/stlucia-diabetesproject.

