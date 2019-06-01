Edinburgh and London race success for Bognor athletes

The bank holiday weekend featured five Bognor-based Tone Zone Runners members taking the long trip to Edinburgh for marathon weekend.

Jessica Thomson, Peter Ramsdale, Trev and Donna Strowger and Adam Norgett all took part in the marathon.

The weather was rainy with some sunshine and strong winds for the last six miles, making it tough for the runners in the closing stages.

Jess Thomson was first to finish for the club in a personal best time of 3hr 26min. Trev Strowger was next across the line in a PB of 3.32.

Adam Norgett and Donna Strowger recorded PB times of 4.12 and 4.17 respectively. Peter Ramsdale finished in a solid time of 4.40.

In London were Justin Geri and Paul Wells for the Vitality London 10k along with Sir Mo Farah. Geri finished in 48min while Wells finished in 58min, a new PB for him.