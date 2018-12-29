Dragonflyers duo are a wow in Wales

The Welsh Institute of Sport in Cardiff played host to more than 300 trampolinists jumping in hope of a medal at the prestigious Welsh open.

There was a fantastic fun atmosphere in an incredibly well-run event of high-standard performers.

Bognor's Dragonflyers Trampoline Club took two performers, Sofija Kalnicenko and Libby Morton, participated in the top level 13-14 years FIG category.

Both girls performed incredible routines taking them into finals after a first and fourth place.

The jump for medals saw a shaky nervous routine for Kalnicenko, taking her to second place behind a rival who is tenth in Britain and Welsh champion.

Morton excelled, moving up to take bronze.

It was a fantastic way to close an incredible season for the girls, who have taken a sensational 24 medals at top-level events between them in what as been an awesome national and international year.

