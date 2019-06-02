Double dose of success for Bognor tennis aces

Bognor Lawn Tennis Club held a men’s and youth’s doubles tournament.

It was of a high standard and included pairs of men’s and young players from the club.

The competition was very keenly contested and most matches were extremely close in scores, but it was Paul May and Laszlo Sagi who won a very close final-tie break set to win the title from father and son pair Rick and Theo West.

All players contributed to a fun and competitive tournament, which was followed by a well-earned lunch.

Pictured from left are Paul May, Laszlo Sagi, Rick West and Theo West.

Golden day for athletes

Golfers unfazed with English champ in town