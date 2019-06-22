Disciples + R3wire & Varski at Goodwood - picture special

It was the longest day - but the sell-out crowd at Goodwood wanted it to last even longer as they went wild to a set by Disciples + R3wire & Varski.

This was the last of 2019's Three Friday Nights on the South Downs and many present thought it was the best of the three. The 90-minute set followed another fine evening's racing which brought wins for trainers including John Gosden and Andrew Balding. See some of Clive Bennett's pictures from the night on the following pages. Get all the Goodwood latest on this site throughout the season and in the Chichester Observer.

Disciples + R3wire & Varski at Goodwood / Picture by Clive Bennett freelance Buy a Photo

