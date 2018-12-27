Dingle bells! Rex celebrates a Boxing Day double at Fontwell

Jockeys Rex Dingle and Jamie Moore were the toast of Fontwell Park with doubles.

Dingle is fast becoming one to watch in the National Hunt world and this was not the first time he has tasted success at the West Sussex track.

Action from the Boxing Day opener / Picture by Clive Bennett

He began Fontwell's eighth Boxing Day meeting, which was watched by a huge crowd, by guiding evens favourite Bonza Girl to victory for Jeremy Scott in the Southern Contract Lifting Mares' Handicap Hurdle, beating Lostnfound by 12 lengths.

Later Dingle took the Netbet Boosts Handicap Chase on 2/1 shot Burgess Dream, this win for Anna Newton-Smith.

Also winning at the double on a grey but dry Boxing Day was Jamie Moore, both his victories for trainer dad Gary - the most succssful handler at Fontwell in 2018.

The first leg of their double came on the 4/5 favourite Chivers in the PMG Electrical (Southern) Ltd Handicap Chase, and they were soon teaming up for further success with Sussex Ranger, the 7/2 favourite, in the Southern Cranes And Training Division Handicap Hurdle.

Both the Moores' winners were tipped on this website the day before the fixture.

The Netbet Best Odds Guaranteed Juvenile Maiden Hurdle went to a trainer more often seen at Goodwood - Mick Channon. He had Brendan Powell to thank for riding 11/8 favourite Westbrook Bertie to the win in the Netbet Best Odds Guaranteed Juvenile Maiden Hurdle.

On The Slopes was a 5/1 victor in the David Hazelden 70th Birthday Novices' Hurdle for regular Fontwell winning duo Tom Cannon and Chris Gordon.

Racing ended with the Southern Cranes And Access Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, won by the day's biggest-priced winner Hier Encore (9/1), ridden by Harry Teal for Nigel Dunger.

Off the track families enjoyed a range of festive entertainment including a skating rink and a chance to meet reindeer and birds of prey.

Fontwell stages two meetings in January - on Monday 14 and January 27.