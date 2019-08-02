Dettori wants to get back to winning business at Goodwood

Frankie Dettori came up just short at Goodwood yesterday as he tried to win four consecutive Group One races in Britain for the first-time, riding Mehdaayih in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

In fact, yesterday’s Japanese winner of the Nassau, Deirdre, was a shock to many, a theme that perhaps hallmarked the day with other highlights including Khadijah Mellah’s historil win in the Magnolia Cup.

Looking ahead to today’s action, Dettori will no doubt be keen to turn the tables on his competitors in the hotly anticipated Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes.

Here GentingBet have taken a look at his four rides that present opportunities aplenty to add to his Goodwood winning tally.

3.00pm – Unibet Golden Mile Handicap

The Golden Mile has been one of the easier ones to call for punters in recent years and its Dettori and rival Ryan Moore that look the ones to watch in this year’s race. For Moore, he’s no stranger to success in the event having won the race for the last three years. Riding off at 11/1 on last year’s winner Seniority we feel he provides punters with real value.

It’s another of trainer William Haggas’ shots though, Mojito (10/3) that Dettori will hope to ride first past the post. We can certainly see the appeal, and his price as favourite is no doubt testament to an impressive winning return to racing at Sandown last month.

3.35pm – King George Qatar Stakes

Having won the feature races at two of the first three days of this year’s festival, you never know what might happen with Dettori in the saddle but it’s Charlie Hill’s Battaash that all eyes will be on in this one. Coming in at one of the shortest prices of the festival at odds of 3/10, the gelding will be looking to make history as the first ever three-time winner of the event.

Battaash seems to love the Goodwood course and it’s hard to see Dettori’s Rumble Inthejungle (14/1) spoiling the party. Trainer Richard Spencer has made no secret of the colt’s ability in drier conditions though, and will be happy to have woken up to blue skies this morning.

4.40pm – L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes

In what’s set to be one of the smaller fields of this year’s festival it may come at somewhat of a surprise to many that Mark Johnston’s Baghdad (10/3) comes in as second favourite. As Dettori’s penultimate ride of the day’s action, he was somewhat of a disappointment at Newmarket earlier this year and we can see him being trumped again here.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Mirage Dancer (8/13) looks the obvious pick after a fine runner-up showing in the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket three weeks ago. You can’t argue with Stoute’s record in the event either with three wins from three in previous year’s including last year’s winner.

5.15pm – TDN Australia Handicap

To put it simply, this year’s handicap looks wide open but of those you’d fancy the most, you have to feel Dettori’s final ride of the day Harrovian (7/2) will be right in the mix. Fresh off the back of a win at a canter at Pontefract last month, Fox Vardy (6/1) and Aktau (4/1) could be the other main dangers with Asian Angel (10/1) perhaps showing the most value at longer odds.

Whatever happens, it looks set to be another busy day for Dettori and a great day’s action at that.