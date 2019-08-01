Dettori has top-grade record in his sights at Goodwood

When Frankie Dettori was first past the post at Goodwood on Too Darn Hot, beating rival Ryan Moore’s Circus Maximus by half a length in the Sussex Stakes, it marked his 11th Group One victory in just 62 days and his third in five days, the latter of which is a feat he’s already achieved twice this summer.

That takes his tally up to eight of the 20 Group Ones to be host in the UK in 2019 and having scooped three more abroad this year he only needs another five to match his highest ever single year haul.

With that in mind and with the festival’s top jockey plaudits at stake, GentingBet have taken a look at Dettori’s top Goodwood rides for today and where the biggest threats might lie for the little Italian.

2.25pm – Qatar Richmond Stakes

Dettori is set to open the day with what will likely be his toughest shot at victory as he rides 10/1 shot Maxi Boy in this Group 2 contest, but we think he’ll have his work cut out with three others coming into the race hot off of strong showings at Royal Ascot.

Of those three, it’s Richard Hannon’s Threat (13/8) that we fancy to take the plaudits having recorded a convincing win on his racecourse debut in May backed up by a runner-up placing in the Coventry at Royal Ascot. Although you’d be a fool to write Dettori off completely given the form he’s in, trainer Richard Hannon and son Richard Hannon Junior know how to win this one with seven previous wins between them.

3.35pm – Qatar Nassau Stakes

Jockey Ryan Moore came into this week’s festival bidding for his fourth top jockey award in a row, but a lack of bankers and a red hot Dettori has meant he’s yet to claim his first winner of this year’s festival. Riding favourite Hermosa (7/4) in today’s only Group One race, this is where we’re tipping his luck to change.

Hermosa has dual 1000 Guinea wins at both Newmarket and the Curragh this year and despite finishing runner-up at Royal Ascot, many including us felt that was a rare blip for the filly. Although Dettori’s Mehdaayih (11/4) could be aided by the step back in distance, his Group One pedigree is yet to be proven.

4.45pm - Markel Insurance British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes

Ryan Moore again holds the favourite going into this one on 10/3 shot Salsa with Dettori a 7/2 shot on second favourite Craylands, but the race really does look wide open.

On form and history (Dettori has 72 Qatar Goodwood Festival winners to his name – 26 more than Moore), Dettori will hope he can trump his compatriot to all but secure another top jockey plaudit fresh of the back of taking the accolade at Royal Ascot last month.

It’s debutant Salsa we fancy though, as a filly that is a full sister to not one, not two, but three individual Group 1 winners. With that kind of pedigree, we think he’s more than worth a look.

