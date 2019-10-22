Davis, Todd and Collins take Bognor's big trebles prize

The Bognor Friday Night Summer Darts League blind trebles knockout was held at Newtown Social Club, followed by the season’s trophy presentation.

Sixty players took part in the knockout. The first semi-final saw Alex Norgett and Lee Hellyer (Newtown Amity) team up with Simon McDougall (Little Legends), but they lost to Graham Clear and Mark Sheppard (Hunston Hares) and Adam Hall (Aldingbourne Mavericks).

In the second semi-final Gary Harwood (Royal Oak), John Davis (Lamb Chops) and Adam Judd (Aldingbourne Mavericks) lost to Mike Davis (Lamb Nomads), Rob Collins (Friary ‘Z’) and Ben Todd.

In the final there were multiple tons from both teams and with the first double coming from Clear, his team took the first leg.

But with Davis, Todd and Collins sharing the doubles in legs two, three and four respectively, the match was theirs with a 3-1 win, making Davis, Todd and Collins this year’s blind trebles champions, taking home £150 between them.

Another great selection of raffle prizes were won, as were a lovely selection of trophies supplied by Aford Awards for the presentation.

Final league positions:

Div 1

Overall winners - Friary ‘Z’

Overall runners-up - Lamb Shankers

Singles winners - Friary ‘Z’

Singles runners-up - Lamb Shankers

Pairs winners - Friary ‘Z’

Pairs runners-up - the Legends

Trebles winners - Newtown Amity

Trebles runners-up - Friary ‘Z’

Div 2

Overall winners - Lamb Nomads

Overall runners-up - Royal Oak

Singles winners - Lamb Nomads

Singles runners-up - Royal Oak

Pairs winners - Chi Snooker Club

Pairs runners-up - Lamb Nomads

Trebles winners - Lamb Nomads

Trebles runners-up - Chi Snooker Club

Div 3

Overall winners - Cabin

Overall runners-up - Lamb

Singles winners - Cabin

Singles runners-up - Lamb

Pairs winners - Cabin

Pairs runners-up - Richmond Resurrected

Trebles winners - Cabin

Trebles runners-up - Lamb