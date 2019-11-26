Date set for Sussex Cricket's return to Horsham

Sussex County Cricket Club will return to Horsham Cricket Club after a five-year absence when the Sharks welcome Gloucestershire to Cricket Field Road on Sunday, August 9 2020.

The Royal London One-Day Cup tie will be the first county cricket fixture in the town since Sussex’s LV= County Championship Division One clash against Nottinghamshire in July 2015.

Sussex Cricket’s return to Horsham was confirmed on Wednesday, October 23.

Horsham will become the third outground currently used by Sussex for men’s first-team cricket, alongside Arundel Castle and The Saffrons in Eastbourne.

Sussex begin their County Championship campaign with the visit of Durham to The 1st Central County Ground on Sunday, April 12.

Sussex Sharks’ first opponents in the Vitality Blast T20 competition are Kent Spitfires who travel to The 1st Central County Ground on Thursday, May 28.

That is one of six home Vitality Blast fixtures under lights on either a Thursday or Friday night for Jason Gillespie’s men.

Glamorgan, Hampshire, Surrey, Gloucestershire and Essex Eagles are the other opponents on those occasions, with Somerset visiting on the evening of Wednesday, June 3.

