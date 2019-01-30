Darts star Collins so close to securing place on PDC tour

Bognor darts ace Rob Collins gave a good account of himself at PDC qualifying school.

Over four days Collins went up against other hopefuls attempting to win one of 19 tour cards on offer.

The first day brought a defeat to Stuart Kellett, a former PDC pro.

On the second day he kicked off with a 5-1 win and a 97.6 average and followed that with an epic run of games winning 5-1 and 5-4. That put him in the last 32 against another former PDC pro, Andy Boulton, and after going 4-3 down he came back to take the win 5-4 with a 93.3 average.

In the last 16 another 5-4 win put him two games from the final but he lost 5-0, although had accumulated five points toward the order of nerit, where the top 11 gain cards.

The beers are on Cobras

Day three dawned with two 5-1 wins followed by a 92.6 average and a 5-3 win to move into the last 64. Collins registered his third 5-1 victory of the day to put him into the last 32 and set up an encounter with fellow Sussex-based player Adrian Gray. But Gray took the spoils, winning 5-4 and ending day three for Collins, who had scooped another three order-of-merit points. He was now 18th, a little way outside the top 11 on leg difference.

On the final day, Collins began with a 5-3 win and an 86.6 average and followed it with a 5-2 success and 86.5.

But in the last 64 he lost 5-4 with a 90.8 average, leaving him to wait to see how the final standings would look.

Trebles are tops at Bognor

Though some results went in his favour, others didn’t and Collins, though ending a very respectable 15th, did not make it to qualifying school – missing out only on countback.

He will now have his eye on the Challenge Tour, where the top two will gain a two-year tour card.