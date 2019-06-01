Current Worthing Excelsior champion Nik Allen eyeing more dominance

Worthing Excelsior’s current ten-mile champion Nik Allen looks set to continue his domination this year.

His time of 20minutes 27seconds on Thursday gave him his third win from as many rides in the Don Lock Memorial series.

Once again he showed his class. John McGrath (21:22) and Simon Steeles (21:59) were the closest on the night. Other times were, Nolan Heather (22:10), Trevor Leeding (22:53), Mike O’Gorman (23:23), Karen McGrath (24:46) and Joan Lennon (32:08).

Six riders travelled to Hampshire for the VC St Raphael ten-mile time trial on the popular A3-based course. Despite an unfavourable wind Leeding was only five seconds short of his personal all-time best with an excellent 21:36.

Heather’s 21:47 was his fastest of the season so far and was just 12 seconds outside his PB. Colin Barton (22:35), Simon Steeles (22:45) and Mike O’Gorman (22:50) were closely grouped behind.

Spencer Kirkham’s ride was ended unfortunately when he suffered a ‘mechanical’ due to the free hub on his disk wheel seizing solid. Nik Allen gained a fine fifth place overall with 21:11 in the Brighton Mitre 10 held on Bank Holiday Monday. O’Gorman won his age group with a time of 24:23.

