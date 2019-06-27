Cuckfield's overseas forced to return home after injury

Harry Nielsen during his 128 against Middlleton
Cuckfield's overseas star Harry Nielsen has had to return home after a recurrance of a finger injury.

The recurrance happened on Saturday and following a CT scan it became he must return home for treatment.

Skipper Josh Hayward said: "It’s a shame. He was a lovely guy who we all really enjoyed being with on and off the field, as well as being a fantastic cricketer."

Highlights of Harry's time at Cuckfield included a maiden century vs Middleton (128) and a five-wicket haul against St James in the T20 cup - believed to be his first ever 5-for in any form of cricket.

Adelaide Striker's star Nielsen joined Cuckfield after Jake Weatherald pulled out just before the start of the season.