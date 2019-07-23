Cuckfield fall just five runs short of victory

Cuckfield won the toss at West End Green and elected to bowl first after a delayed start due to the overnight rain and the match shortened to 36 overs.

A tight opening spell from Phil Semmens, bowling 8 overs for just 10 runs, and two early wickets for Jamie Hutchings seemed to have Ram in a bit of trouble. But as runs started to flow it looked as though the pendulum was swinging back to the batting side until two wickets for Matt Denyer seemed to put Cuckfield back on top.

However, some big hitting from the Ram middle and lower order, led by Deeyam Patel with 52, supported by Kartik Patel (22) and Nishit Patel (18*), helped Ram to a healthy total of 181 for 7. Sam Candfield was the only bowler slowing the run rate down in the latter stage taking 3/27 for Cuckfield.

The Cuckfield reply got off to a dreadful start as Harshil and Kartik Patel dismissed the openers with only one run between them. Chris Taylor (18) and Richard Amer (11) settled things down a bit, but neither converted their starts, as both were dismissed by Kartik Patel. Another wicket left Cuckfield 5 down with only 50 runs on the board.

This brought Sam Candfield and Nathan Buckeridge together and the pair proceeded to build the most important partnership of the game until Buckeridge was bowled for a very well made 29.

James Robinson joined Candfield and Cuckfield were keeping up with the rate of about 8 an over. Robinson was run out for 21 as Cuckfield tried to raise the pressure on Ram. With 8 needed from 8 balls, Candfield didn’t quite get hold of one and was caught on the boundary for 70 off the bowling of Hersh Tank. Unfortunately for the visitors, they were not able to get over the line, finishing 177 for 9, tantalisingly just 5 runs short of victory.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Poynings 1st XI: Poynings won the toss and, given the torrential overnight rain, elected to bowl first at The Field. Runs were hard to come by and wickets quite the opposite as Cuckfield were bowled out for 43 in the 22nd over. Only two batsmen made double figures, Dan Turner (10) and Jack Waghorn (14) as Richard Brookes (5/12) and Tom Brookes (4/11) demolished the visitors.

Will Brookes (33*) and Michael Prodger (12*) made light work of the chase as they completed the victory by 10 wickets in 7 overs.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Newick 2nd XI: Cuckfield won the toss at home and elected to bowl first. The openers were quickly back in the Hutch, courtesy of league debutant Adam Jull. This brought Gary Waylett and Nick Geddie to the crease and the pair built a partnership of 71 before Waylett was caught off the bowling of Ellis Buckeridge for 32.

Geddie continued and had useful partnerships with Chetan Patel (15) and Chris Moore (20) as he made 70 not out in the Newick total of 165 for 7 from their 40 overs.

Cuckfield lost an early wicket in the chase, but Jeremy Crampton, the remaining opener, rode his luck as he shared partnerships with Sammy Hart (22), Adam Jull (29) and Dom Seed (24*) to win the game in the 38th over losing just three wickets. Crampton carried his bat for 69.