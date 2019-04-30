Cuckfield Cricket Club suffer overseas blow just days before season starts

Cuckfield Cricket Club have suffered a major blow just days before te Sussex Cricket League season starts.

Adelaide Strikers star Jake Weatherald was due to arrive at the club last week, but at the last minute he was no longer able to come.

Weatherald, 24, has a reputation as one of the hottest batting prospects in Australia and Cuckfield announced the signing back in December.

But now the Premier Division club is on the lookout for a replacement.

Weatherald said: “It is with great regret that I am unable to travel to the UK at this time.

"Currently I am dealing with a personal matter which requires me to remain at home with my family. With no clear timeline in place it wouldn’t be fair to the club for me to postpone my arrival.

"I was very much looking forward to playing with Cuckfield this season and I wish the club all the very best for the year ahead.”

David Reid, from Cuckfield Cricket Club, said: "Obviously we are disappointed that Jake won’t be joining us for this season, we were looking forward to welcoming him to the Club.

"We wish him well for the future though and who knows, we might still see him play for Cuckfield one day.

"In terms of a replacement, it is very late in the day, but we are considering some potential options."

Weatherald set domestic cricket alight since his first-class debut for South Australia in February 2016. Weatherald scored a match-winning century (70-ball 115) in the Big Bash Final in February 2018.

Cuckfield start their 2019 campaign on Saturday when they travel to newly-promoted Mayfield.

Cuckfield have a history of signing big names as there overseas, in the past they have had West Indian Roston Chase, New Zealanders Will Somerville and Jeet Raval, Australians Sam Whiteman and Jordan Silk and South African Keshav Maharaj - who have all played Test cricket.

