Cuckfield Cricket Club find replacement overseas following Jake Weatherald departure

Cuckfield Cricket Club have found a replacement overseas player after Adelaide Strikers star Jake Weatherald had to pull out of coming over to England.

And the have found another Adelaide Striker to replace him in the form of left-handed top order batsmen Harry Nielsen.

Cuckfield skipper Josh Hayward says: “Harry is a fantastic signing at such late notice and we look forward to having him here at Cuckfield”

Nielsen, 24, has played for South Australia, West End Redbacks, Woodville District Cricket Club as well as the Strikers in the BBL.

Weatherald pulled out of the move last week and said: "It is with great regret that I am unable to travel to the UK at this time.

"Currently I am dealing with a personal matter which requires me to remain at home with my family. With no clear timeline in place it wouldn’t be fair to the club for me to postpone my arrival. I was very much looking forward to playing with Cuckfield this season and I wish the club all the very best for the year ahead.”

Cuckfield start their 2019 campaign on Saturday when they travel to newly-promoted Mayfield.