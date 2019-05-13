Cuckfield 1st XI suffer defeat but 2nd XI claim victory over Nomads

Cuckfield 1st XI lost to Three Bridges 1st XI at the weekend, falling to defeat by seven wickets.

Cuckfield lost the toss and had to bat first, with Joe Ludlow and South Australian debutant Harry Nielsen opening together. However, Ludlow was caught behind off the bowling of Matt Blandford early on. Nielsen went on to get 24, outlasting two more partners before getting caught behind off Connor Golding. Marcus Campopiano stole the show for the rest of the innings, scoring 48 not out as the rest of the Cuckfield batting order collapsed. The home side were ultimately bowled out for 126 after 34 overs.

Rain delays meant Three Bridges required 116 to win off 42 overs. Connor Golding was caught behind early off the bowling of Abi Sakande, but this only brought New Zealander Dave Winn (72no) to the crease. Winn and Regan Durham (16) took the score to 61 before the latter was caught off the bowling of Josh Hayward. Joe Walker then joined Winn but was trapped lbw by Semmens with the partnership at 38. Another break in play due to weather meant the target was reduced to 105 and Three Bridges completed the chase in the 26th over having lost just three wickets.

Cuckfield 2nd XI beat Preston Nomads 3rd XI by five wickets.

Cuckfield won the toss and elected to field, forcing Preston Nomads to bat first. This clearly worked against the home side, as their top order batsmen struggled to make any real impact. Jason Robinson (11) was the only top order batsman to reach double figures. Cuckfield bowlers Joe White and Sam Candfield both got two wickets before the middle order helped Nomads record a score of 178 all out. Faisal Khan (27), James Oliver (14) and Yosef Salameh (62) all scored well for Nomads, with Cuckfield bowlers George Mercer and Sam Candfield scoring 3/27 and 3/24 respectively.

Cuckfield starting slowly when batting, with neither opener recording double figures. Will Rossiter scored 22 before young duo Ben John (64), bowled by Baalaaj Khan, and Dan Turner (49no) took the game away from their opponents. Cuckfield completed the chase in the 28th over having lost 5 wickets. Salameh and Khan took 2/15 and 2/19 respectively.

Cuckfield 3rd XI lost to Burgess Hill 2nd XI by two wickets.

Cuckfield were forced to bat first, but openers Tom Wright and Tommy Watson were both dismissed early on thanks to the bowling of Tom McCreadie and Daniel Rapson. Kenny Rogers (14), Piers Harrison (28), Luke Forster (12) and Sam Shepherd (19) all scored well but Cuckfield completed their 40 overs with a score of 118-9. Burgess Hills's Dan Maskell took 3/15 with his team mate Philip Marshall taking 2/24.

Burgess Hill got off to the worst possible start in their reply, with Chris Osborne's wicket leaving them 0-1. However, Marshall (27) and Dan Austin (13) took the score to 46 before Austin became the first of five people to be dismissed by Matt Slinger. The game could have gone either way, as wickets fell on a regular basis, with Burgess Hill at 86-8 and now with a target of only 110. Phil Wickwar (30no) sealed victory for the visitors, with Cuckfield falling just short. Slinger took an impressive 5/21 and Osborne took 2/21.