Cricket stalwart Charles in running for Sussex sport award

Stirlands Cricket Club president Charles Hunt is in the running for a gong at the Sussex Sports Awards.

The shortlist of finalists for the record breaking awards has been announced after this year’s scheme received the highest number of nominations ever from across the county.

The evening, hosted by Active Sussex, will take place on Friday, November 22, when the great and the good of the sporting world will come together to honour the phenomenal Sussex heroines and heroes who have contributed at all levels, across all walks of life.

The star-studded ceremony, held at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, will be hosted by legendary athletics star Kriss Akabusi and BBC radio presenter Danny Pike.

Sadie Mason, Active Sussex chief executive, said: “It’s been an incredible year for nominations and this has certainly been the hardest round of nominations we have ever had to judge.

“What this demonstrates to us is the exceptional and extraordinary quality of sports clubs and individuals that are currently competing, inspiring and working tirelessly across Sussex.

“Picking winners from this exceptional shortlist of finalists is a wonderful problem to have as it shows that the future is shining bright for local sport and physical activity. I wish all the finalists the very best of luck as we edge closer to the Sussex Sports Awards 2019.”

Shortlisted for the BBC Sussex Unsung Hero Award is Charles Hunt, club president for Stirlands CC.

Hunt has been a member of the cricket club for more than 50 years and in that time has had many roles including treasurer and chairman.

The dedicated cricket lover took Stirlands from a work side to a thriving club playing league cricket after he led a move and development of the new pavilion and ground, including raising funds for the project. He started children’s cricket at Stirlands and has coached several teams into county finals.

Hunt continues to take on a variety of roles at the club including bookkeeping and finance, grant applications, cutting the outfield and he even covers for the groundsman when he is unavailable.

He manages the bar and will often be seen pulling the pints on a busy Friday night. Hunt is also a selector and finds players to join Stirlands, and can often be found preparing teas for the home team – and even puts out the bins. He is so special to the club that the clubhouse was renamed The Charles Hunt Pavilion in 2018.

A full list of the Sussex Sports Awards finalists can be found at www.activesussex.org/sussex-sports-awards-2019-finalists-revealed

The theme for this year’s awards is Sussex Superheroes and the thrilling evening will showcase and celebrate everything that is super about the county’s sport and physical activity, and the achievements made by both Sussex’s elite athletes and those at grassroots level.

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate success and recognise performance but also celebrate all those involved in sport, at all different levels,” enthused Olympian and legendary Team GB hurdler and 4x4 relay runner Akabusi.