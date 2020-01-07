Cricket league divisions revealed for Middleton, Chichester, Bognor and others

The line-ups for all divisions in the 2020 Sussex Cricket League have been revealed.

Middleton will once again compete in the top tier of the cricket pyramid in the Premier League after finishing in a creditable fourth place last year behind champions Roffey, runnerss-up Brighton and third-placed Three Bridges.

In division two, Bognor and Chichester Priory will be looking to improve on last season’s standings and go one further. Bognor missed out on promotion by a mere 16 points while Chichester finished seventh.

In division three west, the line-up again includes Pagham, who ended in fourth place in 2019.

Stirlands will compete this year in division four after dropping down from division three west and will hope to bounce back and gain promotion. With them in this division are Chichester Priory Park seconds.

Two sides ready to battle it out once more in division five are Middleton seconds and West Wittering firsts.

Pagham seconds have dropped a league to division six west and will compete against the likes of Eastergate and Aldwick firsts, who had very contrasting seasons in 2019.

Aldwick missed out on promotion by only 12 points whereas Eastergate survived by just 11 points to maintain division six status.

Stirlands seconds were promoted last season after finishing runner-up in division eight and will join the likes of Bognor seconds and Selsey firsts in division seven west.

In division eight Chichester Priory thirds will hope to make a promotion bid after finishing mid-table last summer.

After securing promotion in 2019, Bosham firsts will now ply their trade in division nine alongside West Wittering seconds, who finished third last season in the same division.

Chichester Priory fourths and Middleton Academy XI are two newly promoted sides that will take place in division ten south west, as well as last season’s competitors Pagham thirds and Eastergate seconds.

In division 11 south west, Bognor thirds, Aldwick seconds and Bosham seconds help make up the line-up.

The season is scheduled to start on May 9 and end on September 5.

Line-ups

Premier

Roffey

Brighton & Hove

Three Bridges

Middleton

East Grinstead

Preston Nomads

Eastbourne

Cuckfield

Hastings & St Leonards

Haywards Heath

Division two

Horsham

Mayfield

Bognor Regis

St James Montefiore

Billingshurst

Lindfield

Chichester Priory

Burgess Hill

Roffey 2

Preston Nomads 2

Division three (West)

Goring

Worthing

Ansty

Pagham

West Chiltington

Littlehampton

Broadwater

Findon

Slinfold

Henfield

Division four (West)

Steyning

Stirlands

Chippingdale

Felbridge & Sunnyside

Chichester Priory 2

East Preston

Crawley

Cuckfield 2

Horsham Trinity

Ram

Division five (West)

Worthing 2

Horsham 2

Barns Green

Middleton 2

Wisborough Green

Southwater

West Wittering

Billingshurst 2

Clymping

Findon 2

Division six (West)

Pagham 2

Arundel

Aldwick

Steyning 2

Crawley Eagles 2

Rustington

Broadbridge Heath

Eastergate

West Chiltington 2

Crawley 2

Division seven (West)

Goring By Sea 2

Crawley Eagles 3

Slinfold 2

Littlehampton 2

Selsey

Bognor Regis 2

Ram 2

Himani

Pulborough

Stirlands 2

Division eight (West)

Henfield 2

Horsham 3

Crawley Eagles 4

Brighton & Hove 4

Chichester Priory 3

Arundel 2

Broadwater 2

Ifield 3

Roffey 3

Barns Green 2

Division nine (West)

Storrington

Wisborough Green 2

West Wittering 2

Chippingdale 2

Horsham Trinity 2

Findon 3

East Preston 2

Portslade 3

Bosham

Crawley Eagles 5

Division ten (South West)

Rustington 2

Worthing 3

Chippingdale 3

Littlehampton 3

Lancing Manor

Eastergate 2

Clymping 2

Pagham 3

Middleton Academy XI

Chichester Priory 4

Division 11 (South West)

Aldwick 2

Bognor Regis 3

Broadwater 3

Worthing 4

Littlehampton 4

Goring 3

Arundel 3

Petworth Park

Bosham 2