Crawley Tennis Club serve up a win against Middleton

Crawley Tennis Club had a successful visit to the south coast over the weekend beating Middleton 3-1.

Crawley Tennis Club made a great start to their Sussex League season by clinching a 3-1 victory against Middleton.

Results were: Leon Martin & Pete Howe (Crawley) beat Kirk Taylor & Philip Curry (Middleton) 6-4, 6-2; Leon Martin & Pete Howe (Crawley) beat Mark Garbett & Benjamin Mackley 6-1, 6-1.

Rene Ventura & Ravi Vaitha (Crawley) beat Mark Garbett & Benjamin Markley 7-5, 6-1

Kirk Taylor & Philip Curry (Middleton) then won against Rene Ventura & Ravi Vaitha (Crawley) when Crawley had to retire as Ravi Vaitha twisted his ankle.