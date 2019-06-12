Crawley's Nicole Pavitt wins qualifier at South of England Show

Nicole Pavitt was victorious in the British Horse Feeds Speedi-Beet HOYS Grade C Qualifier at the South of England Show.

A British Horse Feeds Speedi-Beet HOYS Grade C Qualifier took place at the popular South of England Show on Saturday.

A total of 72 combinations came forward to take on Neil Theobald’s track with eyes firmly set on gaining one of the three qualifying tickets on offer for the British Horse Feeds Speedi-Beet HOYS Grade C Championship Final at Horse of the Year Show.

The initial starters were reduced to 12 for the jump-off and it was Nicole Pavitt from Crawley who claimed the win with Matthew Pike’s Southend, an 11-year-old British bred gelding who has already gained tickets to the Senior Newcomers and Foxhunter Championships at Horse of the Year Show.

They stopped the clock in 40.62 seconds, one of the quickest times of the class.

Close behind was Phillip Miller on Diana Cornish’s seven-year-old Belgian-bred gelding Hot Pepper S; they crossed the finish line with a double clear in 41.11 seconds.

Third place and the final qualifying ticket went to Taisie De Gruchy and Lauren De Gruchy’s Live the Life, an eight-year-old British bred whom Taisie has produced herself over the last three years. They posted a double clear in 42.57 seconds.

British Horse Feeds Speedi-Beet HOYS Grade C Qualifier

1st Nicole Pavitt & Southend – 0/0 – 40.62 seconds

2nd Phillip Miller & Hot Pepper S – 0/0 – 41.11 seconds

3rd Taisie De Gruchy & Live the Life – 0/0 – 42.57 seconds