Cranleigh run league leaders close in home defeat

A youthful Cranleigh side fell to a spirited 5-19 home defeat against Surrey 2 leaders Old Amplefordians on Saturday.

With all the rain this week it was a pleasant surprise to find one of Cranleigh’s four pitches to be playable.

Cranleigh fielded probably the youngest backline they have for a number of seasons due to a lengthy injury list.

The first half indicated with the heavy conditions it was not going to be a game of fast flowing rugby.

After nine minutes Old Amplefordians were awarded a penalty for a high tackle, which they duly converted.

Cranleigh then made several good breaks. Charlie Treasure powered through the middle and would have scored if not for a slippery ball.

However after 16 minutes, from a lineout, the Cranleigh backs outpaced their opposition for Treasure to score in the corner which was unconverted.

The Old Amplefordians pack then started to get on top and after a scrum from outside the Cranleigh 22 drove the ball to the try line.

After the scrum was reset twice they did eventually score but it went unconverted.

There was some excellent defence in the coming minutes especially by George Steere and Matt Dandy.

But when scrum half Mac Cruischel was adjudged to be offside, Old Amplefordians were awarded a penalty on 39 minutes virtually in front of the posts from 15-yards out.

Old Amplefordians duly slotted over to lead 5-8 at the half-time break.

The second half saw Old Amplefordians dominate in the Cranleigh half with their more experienced pack.

The league leaders played the conditions better than Cranleigh, who after ten minutes were down to 14 due to a Dandy yellow card for repeated infringements.

Old Amplefordians then added a try though a maul which was then followed by two more penalties within six minutes of each other, both converted to make the score 5-19.

The Cranleigh effort was excellent and were beaten by the better side but all felt with some of the injuries back it would have been a closer result.

The spirit in the side is however good and another decent effort at Bec Old Boys next week could bring due rewards.