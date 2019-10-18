Cranleigh rain down tries in cup win

Cranleigh deluged Eastbourne with a storm of tries in their 40-5 win in the Surrey Junior Cup on Saturday.

Under the ominous looking clouds, the Cranleigh faithful turned out in force to support a first XV squad topping Surrey Division 2.

From the off the ball was whipped away by Bargeman to the waiting hands of King.

King fed Goodwin who cleared the whitewash after just two minutes to put the Cranes ahead. The conversion came from the boot of Cushing.

This was followed by Bargeman passing down the line to Noonan. A probing run from Noonan saw the Cranes reshape and return the ball to the other side of the park to Treasure who put

Trott in to go over. The extras were converted by Cushing to make it 14-0.

The Cranleigh faithful were roaring with delight soon after as Goodwin burst through into the opposition 22 and under the sticks. Cushing’s boot gained the extra two points.

The spectators then witnessed a superb counter by Edwards. The ball was taken by the ever-threatening Woodhouse and his perfectly weighted kick was gathered by Cushing to cross the whitewash. He converted his own try to see the score at 28-0.

The dark clouds and rain mirrored Eastbourne’s outlook as they continued to be pinned in there own half by the Cranes cover tackles, line speed and commitment.

Close to half-time Woodhouse freed Cushing to hit the try line at pace. Cushing once again converted against the wind and the rain to make it 35-0.

With half-time looming a rare visit to the Cranleigh half from Eastbourne saw them knock on. The resulting scrum allowed Bargeman to find Cushing who kicked the full length of the field to Woodhouse. Woodhouse slipped a pass in to Richardson to touch down. No extras on this visit but at the break the score was 40-0.

Eastbourne’s coaches rallied the team at the break and from the kick-off their tempo was really upbeat.

With the job done Cranleigh were caught napping. Eastbourne exploited a gap in the defence and the opposition number eight careered over the line although no extras were achieved. 40-5 was the score at full-time.