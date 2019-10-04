Cranleigh make it two league wins from two

Cranleigh made it two Surrey 2 wins from two following their 52-34 home win against Old Wellingtonians on Saturday.

The Cranes scored within the first five minutes. Good work by the backs put Cushing over for the first try of the game.

Cushing then intercepted a Wellingtonians pass on the halfway line, and he sprinted under the post to score his second.

The Cranes continued their momentum as Treasure raced to the try line. Cushing kicked over the extras.

Cranleigh scored their fourth after a great passage of play. Cushing off-loaded to Macey, and he stepped out of a leg tackle to charge under the post.

From the kick-off Cranleigh collected the ball and passed it down to Treasure. Treasure then danced rings around the visiting defence before going over to give the hosts a well-earned lead at the break.

The Cranes entered the second half looking to build on their dominance and they didn’t disappoint. Cranleigh’s leading points scorer Sutton chased down his own kick before going over.

Wellingtonians woke up and their persistence saw them score. A couple of silly errors by the Cranes saw Wellingtonians in their 22 and from the line out the visitors drove the maul over the line.

But straight from the kick-off some silky feet from Goodwin saw him step around the defence to score Cranleigh’s sixth.

The hosts let their foot off the gas. The visitors went over from a well-worked scrum before they scored in the corner.

A sleepy Cranes defence let in another after well-worked play by Wellingtonians.

Cranleigh continued to give silly mistakes away and the visitors scored again in the corner from a driving maul.

The Cranes host Eastbourne in the RFU Junior Vase on Saturday, October 12.