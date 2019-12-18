Cranleigh get back on track with first win in three

Cranleigh travelled to Old Caterhamians looking to end 2019 with a win.

The teams took to the field in sub-zero temperatures and a howling wind.

From the kick-off the battle was started with the open arms of the Cranleigh’s hooker Tom Wade looking to start the pressure.

Swift passing from this move down the line enabled the Cranleigh backs to penetrate the opposition 22-metre line. A deft kick through from Ollie Joels almost set up Sutton for a perfect start and take command from the start.

The Macey brothers created mayhem in the Old Cats defensive line and they drove deep into Caterhamians half.

An infringement for holding on followed and lines were cleared. Pressure off, Cats set up a break and pushed the Cranes back into own 22-meter line, a defensive tackle was adjudged high and the resulting penalty to Cats was converted to make it 3-0.

The game settled down to both teams trying to break through well-drilled defence lines. Ben Terson gathered a loose ball and chose the straight option and battered his way through to create a good attacking position.

Cranes scrum-half Luke Bargeman with quick ball released the backs with Sam Lawrence troubling Cats line, slipped the ball to Greg Cushing, he sidestepped fullback and powered over the line. Cushing’s boot collected the extras, 3-7.

The progressing half saw Cranleigh give away penalty after penalty. Another penalty awarded for an offside position gifted Old Cats three points to make it 6-7.

With halfway approaching it looked as though the Cranes would go into half-time leading.

Another silly penalty gave another three-point opportunity which was welcomed by the home supporters. This was duly converted by Cats number 12, the score now 9-7

With the wind behind Cranes, the restart presented territory opportunities, Rob Woodley took the opportunity to create havoc in the Cats line and the supporting players in Charlie Treasure and Hugo McAllister again and again threatened in the red zone but could not capitalise on the pressure.

A cleared ball by Cats and a simple knock on by Cranes gave them a rare visit to the Cranleigh half. The resulting scrum saw a well-worked move and allowed Cats number 8 to breach Cranes whitewash, extras converted 16-7.

The penalty count from the visitors ceased and as the pressure on old Cats mounted, Liam Kennedy tight head prop took a driving maul supported and powered by Pete Terson showing what support play is all about, Cats infringed again, and the subsequent penalty gave a welcome three points.

Tails up looking for more, the forwards and backs combined in a superb training ground move. Scrum-half Bargeman sidestepped his opposite number and sent a powerful quick ball to Perrie Goodwin who skewered the Cats centre.

Luke Bargeman released Joels and he played a perfectly weighted ball to Jamie Burton on the wing to finish off a well-worked move. Extras not converted, 16-15.

Old Cats regrouped and the next 15 minutes continued to probe search and batter the Cranleigh lines. They held and showed great composure to weather the storm, with no penalties conceded.

A clearance from the boot of Sutton gave relief and a welcome visit to the Caterhamians half. With the lineout set, Luke Edwards towered skywards to claim the ball pop to Luke Bargeman, Joels, Sam Lawrence,

But the move broke down due to a high tackle, penalty awarded, Cushing’s boot gaining the extras 16-18.

The players could almost taste the win and mounted attack after attack but were not clinical enough to reap the rewards.

Old Cats mounted a well-worked move but it was covered by Edwards and Goodwin. With the restart Cranes were looking to capitalise on the ground made and kicked to touch for an attacking line out. Wade needed to throw in straight to match all his other line outs.

Cranes were nearly there, Edwards up towering in the line captured the ball but there was breakdown for another Caterhamians infringement.

A penalty was awarded and the Cranes put boot to ball to make it 16-21.

With five minutes to go, Cranleigh retained possession and ran out winners.