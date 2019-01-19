Cowdray Park golf seniors get into the swing of 2019

Following the Christmas and new-year break, Cowdray Park seniors enthusiastically went back to competition mode for the January Stableford.

The field was large for this time of year with 77 golfers having entered.

Although the weather was cold, conditions were relatively benign for early January and some high scores were expected.

However the winning scores were not as spectacular as anticipated.

Club stalwart Dave Balfour had the highest score and beat his handicap by one point.

Balfour is a former club captain, B team captain, junior organiser and current chairman of the Three Counties Winter League. He is always competitive and plays off nine.

The top performers in division one were Balfour (37pts) ahead of Mick Fillary (35).

In division two Mick Colban (36pts) was first, followed by Phil Tupper (34).

BOGNOR

A total of 120 men in teams of four turned out for the yearly cross-country golf Texas scramble competition.

All had a hearty full English before tackling the 11 holes. It’s called cross country golf as you start with a drive from the first tee and the hole

finishes on the 16th green.

The par for the course was 41 and the scoring on the day was phenomenal with countless eagles and birdies by most teams.

Congratulations to the winners – Craig Johnson, Max Burton, Oli Turnill and Nick Longlands with a gross 32, nett 29.6.

Second were Liam Maskell, Jack Bingham, James Ashman, and Ollie Longlands (32/30.6) and third were Mike Watts, Sean Francis, Ron Stevens, and Jeff McKeever (34/32.1).