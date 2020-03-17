Coronavirus: New British Speedway season suspended

British Speedway’s new season has been suspended with immediate effect, it was announced this morning (March 17).

A joint statement from the British Speedway Promoters’ Association and the Speedway Control Bureau said:

“The decision has been taken in line with other sports following the latest update from the government on the Coronavirus crisis.

“This suspension will be reviewed on April 15 and the situation will be monitored by the British Speedway Promoters’ Association and Speedway Control Bureau on a daily basis between now and then.”

Eastbourne Speedway intends to make a further statement on Thursday.

The Eastbourne HG Aerospace Eagles yesterday (March 16) cancelled their press and practice day which was due to be held on Saturday, March 28.