Coronavirus: England Golf's statement in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak

England Golf has released a statement in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is the statement in full:

Advice on wider golfing activities has been given by England Golf

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, England Golf has today announced a number of key decisions relating to all of our championships and wider golfing activities.

All championship and performance events have been postponed until 7 June.

With the health and wellbeing of all golfers, staff and volunteers paramount in our thinking, we have issued a comprehensive guidance document to clubs and golfers on how best to proceed in these unprecedented times

England Golf’s AGM and national participation events scheduled for the spring have been postponed.

New working practices for staff have been adopted to ensure we remain fully operational and available to assist counties, clubs and golfers in the weeks and months ahead.

For full details on all these important announcements please click below:

Championships and Performance

Guidance for Golf Clubs and Golfers

Event Postponements and How to contact England Golf

These remain extremely difficult and unprecedented times for the game of golf as well as the country in general.

England Golf remains committed to helping our golfing community adapt to the necessary changes and for golfers to continue to play the game in a safe environment and according to government and public health guidelines.

The pace of change and the constant updating of government and medical advice means that a continual process of re-assessment of decisions and guidelines must be undertaken.

England Golf will continue to communicate any changes through our website, social platforms and via direct correspondence to our affiliated counties, clubs and golfers.

It is vital that everyone continues to follow best practice when it comes to dealing with the current outbreak of coronavirus.

For expert medical advice please refer to the following websites:

World Health Organisation

Public Health England