Competition time is back for Bognor golfers

Bognor’s men’s weekend competitions teed off in earnest in Feburary with the customary team events. Three have taken place and the turnout has been excellent on a very good course considering the time of the year.

In the first, 92 men played with two scores to count on first hole, then three scores on the second and all scores on the third, replicated over the 18 holes.

Winners with a score of 115 points were Rob Kuszka, Aaron Millar, Marc Keet and Dean Gilchrist. Second with 113 on countback were John Riseborough, Simon Watts, Richard Beresford and Mark Watson. Third were Andrew Cackett, Chris Goy, Billy Darby and Mick Garrigan.

In the second team event, teams were drawn at random and on a really wet day 70 braved the elements. Despite the weather some good golf was played.

Richard Hendrick, the new golf organiser, acted as starter and he met and greeted a lot of new members. The feedback was that this an enjoyable event played with members you ordinarily would not play with.

Winning team with 94 points were Roger Leverton, Bob Forshaw, Richard James and Charlie Maginnis. Second on 93 were John Riseborough, Bill Prior, Simon Watts and Barry Forey. Third on 92 were Richard Juniper, Matt Dye, Alan Murray and Paul Goodchild.

The last team event, a gents and ladies’ competition, attracted a magnificent 116 players in a shotgun start which followed a full English breakfast.

There was a full range of prizes, presented by Heather Tidy, competition organiser.

Winners: NTP - 2nd hole - Dave Flower; NTP - 5th - Sue Meloy; NTP - 10th - Trevor Till; NTP - 16th in 2 - Paul Archer - Eagle; 1st - Richard Hedge, Trevor Till, Mike Wadley, Bill Cronin - 129; 2nd - Jack Bingham, Gary Maskell, Ryan Maskell, Liam Maskell - 122; 3rd - Chris Goy, Billy Darby, Andrew Cackett, Graham Harmes - 120; 4th - Max Burton, Scott Bingham, Alex Jasper, Shaun Maskell - 117; 5th - Ron Stevens, Cameron Lang, Ian Pettie, Willie Dunn - 116.

Chichester ladies back in the swing of it

COWDRAY PARK

Thanks to the dry weather, Cowdray ladies have been able to get on with playing some fun competitions with no cancellations for rain.

The Dovetail was played at the end of January.

Results: 1 Wendy Street & Jo Fife 46pts, 2 Lina Cullen & Chris Somerville 43 (ocb), 3 Helen Chapman & Pauline Alexander.

The final of the winter fours was won by Fiona Sapswoth and Marilyn Davis.

On another sunny day, the ladies and seniors played the first of their biennial matches. The spring one is organised by the ladies.

There were 80 players in total in teams of four, the format two best scores to count. This was followed by lunch.

Winners were the captains Sandra Barber and Mark Kelly with vice-captains Jo Fife and Terry Adsett with 89 points.

Second were David Laver, Linda Doney, John Barrett and Marilyn Davis, with 88; third Tessa Stockwell, Catherine Staples, Arthur Mason and Amanda Paddle with 86.

