Commonwealth gold medal winner heading to Chichester

Gold medal-winning netball champion Geva Mentor is coming to the University of Chichester to speak about her trophy-laden career.

The former England captain, who helped the national team secure bronze in the 2019 World Cup, will also be hosting an open masterclass at the institution on Thursday, November 7.

Goalkeeper Mentor has competed in five Commonwealth Games – winning gold in 2018 – and five world championships, having made her playing debut in 2000.

The 6ft 2in star, awarded a CBE in The Queen’s 2019 New Year’s honours list, now plays for the Collingwood Magpies in the Australia Suncorp Netball League.

The event has been organised by University of Chichester head of sports coaching Jane Lomax, a sports psychologist who has previously coached the England and British University netball teams.

She said: “It’s an incredible privilege to welcome Geva to the university to talk about her rise to the top of world netball, as well as England’s successes in the World Cup, and to share her talents on the court alongside the public and our students.

“We’ll also take the opportunity to congratulate Geva on being named on The Queen’s 2019 honours list. It’s another example of her outstanding contribution to netball which is inspiring a new generation of young players.”

All money raised at the event will be donated to the Steve Bernard Foundation, which was created and named in honour of the University of Chichester student who died in a car crash in 2005.

Mentor is an ambassador for the charity, which is based in her home town of Bournemouth and raises money for community sport projects across the south coast.

Tickets, starting at £10, for the event must be booked in advance and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/74293384513

A practical public session, hosted after the talk, is also open to all to watch, although this does not require a ticket.

Mentor will be also be signing copies of her new book, LEAP, which documents her award-winning career.

Sales from cakes and refreshments will be donated to the Steve Bernard Foundation.