Collyer’s book their place in national basketball finals

Collyer’s men’s basketball side have booked their place at the National Association of College’s (AOC) Basketball Finals, which will be held in Nottingham next spring.

The team won through after triumphing at the AOC Sport Basketball Regionals, held at the Solent Sports Complex in Southampton.

Collyer’s pool comprised Winchester’s Peter Symonds, Brockenhurst, Richard Taunton (Southampton), Farnborough and Bexhill College.

Collyer’s looked rusty in the opener against Peter Symonds, but won through 10-3, before a more fluent 12-9 win over a talented Brockenhurst outfit.

Collyer’s dismantled Richard Taunton 22-11, before edging Farnborough 12-8 and Bexhill 12-4.

In the qualifiers, Collyer’s then dispatched Godalming 14-6, which set-up a semi-final replay of the pool tie against a well-supported, technical Peter Symonds side.

A nervy thriller edged back and forth before Collyer’s put in some late baskets for a dramatic 14-9 win.

The final against Eastleigh’s Barton Peveril started breathlessly with Collyer’s mercilessly scoring the first ten points of the game. The gifted and hard-working team never looked back, winning 21-5 in front a stunned crowd.

Coach Dom Evans, widely regarded as one of the country’s top young coaches, was delighted.

He said: “The team were absolutely superb today, they played their hearts out and the results show how much dedication and training they have put into preparing for this tough, unforgiving regional tournament.

“The hard work is starting to pay off and considering that seven of the 11 players are first year students, it really bodes well for the future!

“We’ll now have a couple of day’s rest and then start preparing for the Nationals.”

Head of Collyer’s Sports Academy John Burroughs added: “We have a precociously talented men’s basketball team who thoroughly deserve all the accolades. This is a tremendous achievement!”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “The team are a credit to the Collyer’s community, Horsham and Sussex.”