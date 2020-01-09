Colin's Sussex barbel is a record breaker

A Petworth and Bognor Angling Club member, Colin Smithson, has broken the British record for barbel.

His 21lb 2oz monster took the honours by just one ounce – breaking a record that had stood since 2006.

Colin Smithson

Smithson, a long-term member of the club, caught the fish during a short afternoon session at one of the club’s waters and at first thought he had hooked a big mirror carp he seen rolling in the swim earlier.

After a terrific fight he was amazed to see the giant barbel surface which then immediately dived into a nearby snag. Thankfully the fish freed itself and was landed safely.

After having the fish witnessed, weighed and photographed he had to wait a few weeks before the fish was finally confirmed as record beater.

Smithson dedicated the catch to his late brother Roy, who had passed away a few months earlier at the age of 63. “I’m sure Roy was looking down on me and I know, as a keen angler himself, would have been immensely proud to see me catch this fish,” he said.

