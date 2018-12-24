Christmas is chance to show off Chichester's new Oaklands Pavilion

Chichester Rugby Club reached another milestone in the redevelopment of Oaklands Pavilion, with the official opening of Mary’s Den, a café named in memory of Mary Phillips, who gave so much to the club over four decades.

It was followed by a formal Christmas lunch, sponsored by local solicitors George Ide, for 220 parents of the club’s mini and junior section.

Mary’s Den and the kitchen are open every morning, all day Saturday and until 3pm on Sundays for coffee, refreshments and a range of snacks and meals.

With an acclaimed chef, fully licensed bars, car parking, disabled access and audio-visual equipment Oaklands Pavilion offers first-class facilities close to the city centre, and is available to hire for all types and size of function and events.

Watch out on this website and in the Observer in the new year for a special report on the new Oaklands Pavilion - how it's been developed and what it offers rugby fans and players plus thr wider community