Chichester veterans have it all to do in the Haygarth... spring has sprung at Cowdray Park

Chichester veterans began their season’s inter-club matches with the first leg of their contest against sister club Hill Barn for the Haygarth Trophy.

Captain George Bell with partner Ken Jackson led from the front with a storming 5&4 victory and hopes were high but with just two halves

achieved in the following games Hill Barn ran out good winners by 6-2. This gives Chichester a real challenge for the second leg in their attempt to regain the trophy.

Their second match by contrast was a real triumph as the vets travelled to Goodwood for the first leg of their contest for the Jim Robertson Jug. Ken Jackson once again came to the fore – with partner Micky Mould he won the captain’s balls prize with an excellent 5&3 victory.

Strong wins by John Styles and Chris Penny followed by Graham Probert and Bruce Santer enabled the team to win the match 3.5-2.5 to establish a good lead for the second leg.

Results: v Hill Barn - George Bell & Ken Jackson won 5&4; Rob Arcus & Colin Westwood lost 4&3; David Galloway & Paul Compton halved; Chris Penny & Mike Skinner halved; Campbell Goldsmid & Martin Powell-Jones lost 2 down; Bev Shrives-Wrist & John Discombe lost 3&1; Graham Probert & Paul Hills lost 2&1; Peter Green & Eric Bourne lost 5&4. v Goodwood - George Bell & Don Phillips halved with John Daborn; Chris Penny & John Styles beat Chris Maultby 4&2; John Discombe & David Guest lost to Warwick Davis & Roger Hoad 6&4; Graham Probert & Bruce Santer beat Andrew Smith & Charles Hunt 3&2; Micky Mould & Ken Jackson beat Bryan Burns &Jim Glover 3&2; Rob Arcus & Lawrie Pirie lost to Brad Austin & James Blanch 1 down.

Chichester ladies member Lisa Mitchelmore scored a hole in one on the sixth hole of the Cathedral course, amazingly her third ace in the first three months of 2019.

The Lady Captain’s charity has benefited from three events held by the section. The annual quiz between Dot’s Dollies and the Hillbillies raised £100, with a charity bridge afternoon raising another £100. A baby photo competition, which caused much hilarity, raised £46. The winner of the competition was Fiona Walsh.

Results - Joker - 1 Yvonne Dunckley, Hannah Stephens and Val Edwards 110.5; 2 Caroline Hawkes, Lisa Mitchelmore and Viv May-Hearn 109.5; 3 Helen Ball, Denise Lansley, Rachel Greenland and Angela Perkins 103. Comic Relief Bramble - 1 Kathy Donohoe, Lisa Jackson and Liz Fraser 78ocb; 2 Jennifer Sherwood, Terry Payne and Ros May-Hearn 78; 3 Bev Seymour, Caroline Hawkes and Treyn Haynes 77. Qualifying Stableford - Cathedral 1 Fiona Walsh 36; 2 Nicky Eastland 35; 3 Rachel Greenland 32. Qualifying Stableford - Tower - 1 Denise Lansley 46; 2 Linda Wood 42; 3 Karen Parks 40. Medal - 1 Jane Buckley 70; 2 Viv May-Hearn 71 3 Yvonne Dunckley 72. Qualifying Stableford - 1 Lisa Jackson 36; Val Swain 34. Fun Game Stableford minus Putts - 1 Caroline Hawkes +4; 2 Yvonne Dunckley -6; 3 Jennifer Sherwood -7. Spring Trophy - 1 Vena Lee 38; 2 Sang Porter 37; 3 Hannah Stephens 36. Qualifying Stableford- Tower - 1 Karen Parks 41ocb; 2 Treyn Haynes 41; 3 Helen Bushby 35. Three Musketeers - 1 Caroline Hawkes, Val Swain and Vena Lee 102; 2 Heddie Straw, Hannah Stephens and Ros May-Hearn 89; 3 Fiona Walsh, Val Edwards, Pauline Beale and Viv May-Hearn 83.

Europe v USA ... at Chichester

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray Seniors have enjoyed a busy start to April. The monthly Stableford was played in strong winds, rain, hail and very low temperatures – far from ideal for golf. However there were some good scores.

Winner in division one was Ray Tweedle with 41 points ahead of Frank Cheevers with 39. In division two the winner was Mick Colban with 38 points and the runner-up was David Laver with 37.

There were two knockout finals completed. Dave Hirons and Peter Hallt overcame David Laver and Steve Lucking to win the Barham Salver (foursome matchplay), the first board competition of the season.

Winner of the Sandell Trophy (singles matchplay) was Hirons, having not been ahead until the 18th. He is on a hot streak at the moment and scored a nett 65 to come second in the club medal competition.

There were seniors’ matches at home to Chartham Park and away to Betchworth Park.

Jon Fife captained the home team against Chartham Park, who fielded a strong team. This is a new fixture and Cowdray won 5½-2½ with some very close matches.

John Newman was in charge of Cowdray seniors for the visit to Betchworth Park. Cowdray got one against the head and won 5-3.

Mark Kelly, the seniors’ captain, held the first of four rounds of the Captain’s Prize. This is an individual series with the best three out of a possible four Stableford rounds to count for a cumulative total.

To add to the fun, Kelly added a drawn pairs competition. The entrants enjoyed bright and sunny conditions although the northerly wind was cold throughout.

The best individual score was 40 points, scored by John Hall which just beat the 39 of Brian Brockhurst, both good scores to take into round two.

In the team competition, runners-up with 70 points on countback were Mike Holden and Richard Burden and the winners were Brian Brockhurst and Mick Folkes with 73.

* Cowdray ladies enjoyed their two-day spring meeting. Forty-four players played through the rain on Tuesday and had a lovely lunch at Cowdray followed by prizes.

All winners were delighted to take home one of the many pots of glorious spring flowers that graced the prize table. The start of the Sussex County Ladies Golf Association matches heralded wins for Cowdray in division two against Cuckfield and the Morrice Fours Knock out against Lewes.

The Morrice Foursomes (three pairs) played at Cowdray against Lewes. The result was a great win for Cowdray.

* The J&J event, sponsored by Lucking Brothers South, was played over 36 holes across two days. The format was four-ball better-ball (pairs) medal and it had 104 entrants.

Results - 1 Andrew Crook & Mark Upton 125; 2 Michael Adams & Sean Gallagher 130; 3 Scott Evans & Harry Potts 130; 4 Mick Fillary & Tim Leach 131.

Junior golfers swing into new season

BOGNOR

A total of 137 men played in Bognor’s Spring Tankard on one day and a further 127 played the next day – with 119 of them playing both days.

These entry numbers are up by more than 25 per cent on last year, reflecting the real growth of membership at the club.

Full credit goes to management and particularly the greens staff who have totally revamped the course over the past three years, culminating in it being awarded the Sussex Amateur Championship last year.

The course was extremely tough on Saturday with a strong north easterly wind which limited the scoring and the best score of the 137 players was two under handicap.

The wind dropped for Sunday and despite some rather tricky pin positions the scoring improved considerably.

Congratulations to Olly Longlands for winning the Spring Tankard by five shots with a six under handicap total of 134.

Harry Isham, Jordan Vincent and Billy Darby came second, third and fourth respectively on countback with a one under handicap total of 139. Longlands also won the Scratch competition with a total of 142. Second was Jordan Vincent on 145 and third Jake Stoneham on 147.

The second half of the Tankard competition, the Autumn Tankard, takes place in September.

Bognor seniors played the first game of the 2019 season, with a short trip to Selsey. Once again the Selsey stalwarts used their local knowledge well to win handsomely 4½-1½.

Results : Barry Ingate & Chris Hickling lost 3&2, Richard Perry & Mike Matthewslost 6&5, David Standing & Ian Paine won 1up, David Turner John Wodhead lost 2&1, Trevor Till & Hugh Diaper halved, Mike Wadley & Ken Catt lost 6&4.

A very creditable 51 players braved the cold and windy weather to play in the men’s midweek Stableford. Winner was Matt Dye with 39 points, second was Simon Gear with 38 and third Ron Stevens with 36.