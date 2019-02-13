Chichester's sporting students #takeastand

There were mixed fortunes for University of Chichester teams in ‘Take A Stand’ week.

#TakeAStand, organised by British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS), marking the centenary of British university sport this year, is a campaign that aims to make the university sport experience as inclusive and accessible as possible.

Rugby action at the University of Chichester / Picture by Jordan Colborne

The BUCS initiative shares the same values as the sports charter introduced by the government in 2011 to enable everyone to enjoy and participate in sport whoever they are and whatever their background; share a common belief that sport is about fairness and equality, respect and dignity; with a commitment to making these values a reality for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people; and to ensure everyone has a voice and that unacceptable behavior is challenged.

The sports charter is backed by major sporting bodies such as the FA, Lawn Tennis Association and England and Wales Cricket Board.

University of Chichester SU sport co-ordinator Adam Sewell said, “Take A Stand is about raising awareness to tackle homophobia, transphobia and biphobia in sport. We give away rainbow laces for our students to wear on the day.

“The students come to the SU and sign a pledge towards our sports charter and its four points for action that ensure the activities of our sports clubs are inclusive for everyone to enjoy sport at the university.”

A number of teams were involved in cup action. Loughborough, the top-ranked university for sport in the country, knocked the men’s football ones out in the last 16 of the trophy. It was 2-2 with 20 minutes to go but Loughborough went on to win 4-2 after Chichester were reduced to ten men.

There was a last 16 trophy exit for men’s table tennis, who lost 13-4 away at Oxford. Men’s rugby ones were beaten 44-8 by Royal Holloway in the quarter-finals of the South Eastern Conference Cup.

Chi’s men’s indoor cricket team beat Manchester and Worcester in the BUCS Super 8s Trophy but lost to group winners Bournemouth. And a Chichester side featuring players from the university were defeated in the second round of the FA Futsal Cup by Derby at St George’s Park, the national football centre.

The women’s futsal team beat Bristol 13-5 in the Premier South division and elsewhere in South Eastern leagues men’s basketball got the better of Reading 80-72, women’s rugby beat King’s College London 17-7 and women’s lacrosse thrashed Kingston 30-2.

Chi’s men’s football twos shared the spoils with Portsmouth in a ten-goal thriller. Chichester got off to a great start thanks to Jamie Austin before the home side scored three quick fire goals. Zac Felbabel pulled one back on the half hour to make it 3-2. Portsmouth increased their lead just after the break only for the visitors to level things up at 4-4 with two goals in as many minutes from James Feist.

In a see-saw match Chichester went ahead again through Felbabel but Pompey equalised with 15 minutes to go and might have won it but for a goal-line clearance late on.

Chi’s unbeaten men’s football fives drew 1-1 with Reading fours but are still top of their league.

The netball fives are also unbeaten and top their table after a 37-16 victory over Brunel.

Men’s tennis, pushing for a second consecutive promotion, slipped to second in South Eastern 2A behind Surrey following a 6-6 draw with Brighton.

The Spitfires, the university’s American football, are top of their division after a 36-0 win against City University London.