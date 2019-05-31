Chichester's junior cricketers hit the ground running

Chichester Priory Park’s junior teams have been busy in recent weeks and some excellent cricket has been played.

There have been particularly strong batting performances from the under-15 top order, while the under-14 bowlers have been miserly.

The Chi PP under-11s

The under-15s have played Pagham and Midhurst, recording two convincing wins. Against Pagham, Chichester made 146-6 and Pagham managed 99-4. The team picked up ten points to stay top of the league. Stanley Mayne, Toby Toft and Tim Wergan each scored more than 20. Wickets were equally shared.

The under-15s also beat Midhurst by 141 runs in the first round of the cup. Batting first, Wergan hit a rapid 43 and retired. Teddy Phillipo (40 ret) and Elliot Scott (36) kept the momentum going before Owen Spicer (36no) and Rhys Grocott (14no) completed the innings with clean hitting. Despite conceding 191-1, Midhurst showed spirit and resilience in the field.

With polo as the backdrop at the beautiful Cowdray Park ground, the Chichester bowlers started at a canter. O’Brien brothers Billy and Joe took a wicket each as did the Grocott brothers Rhys and Kieran.

With the ball swinging Rhys Hall kept well, conceding just one bye. Matt Chapple took another wicket and Harry Soden-Bridger bowled a tidy spell before Elliot Scott finished things off with three wickets for one run in seven balls, leaving Midhurst all out for 50 in 14.1 overs.

Chi under-14s beat Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching CC. Chi made a tough score to chase down (129-5) before Littlehampton managed 87 -3 off their 20 overs.

The Chi under-13s lost to Stirlands CC. Rory Minton was the pick of the bowlers taking two wickets.

Chi’s under-11s beat Storrington, who made 115 in reply to Chi’s 204,

Aldwick opener Richard Gabb struck an unbeaten 88 to give his side a fighting chance of victory against Chichester in the 20/20 Trophy.

Wickets tumbled at the other end but Jamie Murphy (16) offered some support. Among the wicket takers were Wahid Khan (2-24) and Andrew Crookham (1-17) as Aldwick reached a defendable 144-6 from their 20 overs.

In reply, another opening batsmen was in fine form and Sean Dobbs raced to an unbeaten 77, and with solid support from Jes Goode (33*) they overtook Aldwick’s score in the 18th over.

Lavant v Boxgrove

Lavant won the toss and chose to bat on a blustery afternoon. Lavant were soon in trouble losing their first wicket before scoring and wickets continued to tumble.

At 30 for 5 it looked like it was going to be a quick game; however Steve Brooker stabilised the innings, scoring 74. Brooker had partnerships with Peter Hall – dismissed by a sharp one-handed catch from Gottesman – and skipper Ian Rawnsley (23).

Lavant declared for 164-9 which at least gave the Lavant bowlers a target to defend.

Boxgrove’s reply started briskly with Lee Russell and Rawnsley making the early breakthrough to dismiss both of Boxgrove’s openers. James Thorpe won the game for Boxgrove with an undefeated 77 despite two fine catches from David Burford as wickets fell at the other end.

Boxgrove cruised to victory by six wickets with ten overs to spare.

Goodwood v The Grannies

Grannies visited Goodwood for their annual fixture and the inclement weather held off until the end.

There were Goodwood debuts for Kevin Rich, Richard Edwards, Christian Cooper and Oscar de Lacey.

Grannies batted well but should have been slowed; however, Goodwood did not take their chances. Four dropped catches and a missed stumping passed before Jamie Miles took a fine catch. Parkinson (43) and Armitage (103) had put on 103 for the first wicket.

Mann (55) came in and the second wicket only came when the score was 184. Grannies finished on 227-5.

Dan Brown and Stanley Mayne bowled well for no reward. James Mayne took 2-78 during his extended spell, Rich took 1-48 and de Lacey capped a fine debut with 1-11.

After a flurry of early wickets Brown (23) and Rich (53) steadied the ship and brought Goodwood some respectability, which included a superb cut and hook for four by Stanley Mayne but they were all out for 130.

Ashling v Yellow Stump

Chris Cranna (27) got the Ashling innings off to a solid start against their Worthing & Littlehampton visitors. And when Henry Slatter added a big-hitting 84, and MoM Ben Harrild chipped in with 53, the home team were able to post a formidable total of 213. Yellow Stump used eight different bowlers.

Reynolds (80) and Gardner (33) gave the run chase some momentum after Slatter and Adam Shaul had tied down the openers, but Harrild’s 3-26 and two wickets each for Steve Harvey and Nic Loubser saw off the visitors’ challenge as Stump finished on 162-9 leaving Ashling victors by 51 runs.