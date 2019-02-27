More Sport

Worthing Golf Club's new captains ‘Drive In’

The fantastic weather drew a large number of members to witness the new Club Captain of Worthing Golf Club, David Hopkins and the Ladies Captain, Marie Cole for the ‘Drive In’ Ceremony to mark the start of their year in Office for 2019/20.

Bognor Flamingos at the Stoop

Bognor rugby girls are game changers at Harlequins

Having been successful throughout Sussex and Hampshire since the New Year, Bognor’s under-13 girls’ rugby squad – aka the Flamingos – were invited to participate in the Harlequins under-13 Switch Festival, part of the Harlequins women Game-Changer event.

